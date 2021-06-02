MENAN — The Menan Stake will be having baptisms June 5 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with individual wards for times of the baptisms.
If you have a Kindergartner this upcoming school year and missed the Kindergarten Round–Up at Midway Elementary, you can still go to the school and register them. You can go in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or you can make an appointment.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Summer Hours are: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours will be on Wednesdays and Thursdays this summer. More information about times will be coming when available.
Happy Birthday to: June 3 – LeAnn Sauer; June 5 – Darlene Hancock; June 6 – Tarena Thomas; June 8 – Mimi Koon.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch Program will be starting up June 7 and will end Aug. 6. It will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday. You can pick your lunch up at either Roberts Elementary School or Rigby Middle School.
The lunch menu for this week is: June 7 – Chicken Drumstick, Idaho mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, steamed broccoli, fruit choices and milk; June 8 – Crispy Corn Dog, green beans, fruit choices, cookie and milk.
