MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours are held 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Midway Elementary is participating in Penny Wars this week. It will end on Nov. 11.
The Menan 2nd Ward will be having a Family History Night at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Menan red brick church. Please bring your laptops, I–Pads. There will be people there to help you navigate through FamilySearch and other programs that are available to use online. Dinner will be provided as well.
Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Nov. 10 – Tasty Tot Casserole, whole wheat bun, carrots, fruit choices and milk; Nov. 11 –Hamburger on a Bun, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; Nov. 15 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; Nov. 16 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit choices and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 10 – Shakira Nash and Janet Webb; Nov. 14 –Sandra Fullmer and Jessica Reeves.
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.