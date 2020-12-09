MENAN – The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Menan 2nd Ward is having their Ward Christmas Party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at LaBelle Lake. There will be music shared by various people through video, sleigh rides (weather permitting), sledding, treats, a nativity and service opportunities. Please dress warm.
•
The Annis Ward is having an Annis Night at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Menan Stake Center.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Dec. 9 – Popcorn chicken, golden fries, ketchup, fruit and milk; Dec. 10 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fruit and milk; Dec. 11 – Friday’s Curbside Meal: Crispitos, salsa, baby carrots, fruit and milk; Dec. 14 – Burrito Blaster, salsa, steamed carrots, fruit and milk; Dec. 15 – Ham slice, scalloped potatoes, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, white cake, frozen strawberries, whip topping and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 9 – Megan Olsen; Dec. 12 – Hellen Merrill.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.