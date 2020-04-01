MENAN — The Menan City Building will be closed until further notice. If you need to reach someone in the City Building, you can e-mail Allyson Pettingill, the City Clerk, at menan@ida.net or you can call her at 208-754-8876. The Office hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Menan City Council cancelled their work meeting that was scheduled for March 18 due to it not being safe to meet in groups at this time. They will reschedule this meeting at a later date.
General Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be televised April 4 and 5 on Channel 8. All sessions on April 4 and 5 will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Rigby Family History Center will continue to remain closed until further notice.
Jefferson Joint School District #251 is offering free lunches to children from one to 18 years old. The last day for this is April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at these locations: The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary.
Happy Birthday to: April 4 – Amy Rackham; April 6 – Tracie Peterson.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.