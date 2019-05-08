MENAN—The Menan City Council is meeting May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Teton House has opened a new restaurant in Blackfoot on April 30.
The Rexburg 4th Young Single Adult Stake will be having Institute every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There will also be a Family History class every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in Menan.
Midway Elementary School lunch for this week is: May 8- Crispitos, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits, penuche cookie and milk; May 9-Game Day Pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; May 10- Chicken Strip Basket, fantastic fruits and milk; May 13- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; May 14-Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat breadstick, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: May 9- Cristy Freeman.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.