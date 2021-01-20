MENAN — Menan has recently lost several residents. Louis Olsen, Barbara Weber, Myrle Hanson and Bob Hunting have all passed away.

The Menan City Council discussed the impact Area, the city fee schedule for 2021, city mitigation for COVID 19, maintenance and more. The Menan City Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of every month.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: today – Chicken Fajita, steamed broccoli, garbanzo beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 21 – Hot Diggity Dogs, x–ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 22 – Friday Curbside’s Meal: Peanut Butter and Jelly, corn, fruit, chocolate chunk cookie and milk; Jan. 25 – Italian Dunker, cheesy bread, x–ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 26 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.

The Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu for this week is: today – Hot Diggity Dogs or Down Home Chicken Burger, Pizza Hut Pizza, golden fries, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 21– Spaghetti Meat Sauce, spaghetti noodles, garlic toast or All Star Hamburger, Game Day Pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 22– Friday’s Curbside Meal: Peanut Butter and Jelly, corn, fruit, chocolate chunk cookie and milk; Jan. 25 – Chicken Hoagie or Hot and Spicy Chicken, Pepperoni Pizza with groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 26– Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun or Papa Kelsey Pizza with peas, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Jan. 21 – Julie Beck; Jan. 22 – Valeea Quigg; Jan. 26 – Susan Hunting.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.