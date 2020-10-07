MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan. They will be discussing The Area of Impact Agreement that is currently being negotiated with Jefferson County, looking at the Zoning in the City of Impact Area, and discussing a possible change to The Sanitary Waste Dump Station. If you do attend this meeting, due to COVID-19, please wear a mask to keep our community safe
The Jefferson School District #251 recently changed to Fridays being a flexible learning day. It will be start Oct. 9.
The Menan Stake will be holding stake baptisms Oct. 10 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times. If you do attend, for safety due to COVID-19, please wear a face covering
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 7 – Tasty Tot Casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 8 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 9 – Crispitos, cheese sauce, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 12 – Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 13 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 10 – Jessica Reeves; Oct. 12 – Brandi Thompson.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.