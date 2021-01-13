MENAN — The Jefferson School District #251 Board of Trustees will be having their regular Board Meeting 6:30pm Jan. 13 at the Jefferson School District #251 Office.
The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan City Building hours have changed. Hours are: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Martin Luther King Day will be celebrated on Jan. 18. School will still be in session that day.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 13 – Tasty Tot Casserole, groovy green beans, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk: Jan.14 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan.15 – Friday’s Curbside Meal: Burrito Blaster, salsa, steamed carrots, fruit and milk; Jan. 18 – Pulled Pork Sandwich, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fantastic fruits and milk; Jan. 19 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 15 – Darcy Skaar; Jan. 17 – Colette Hammon; Jan. 18 – Becky Campbell.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.