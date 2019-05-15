MENAN—Menan City Clean-Up will be held on May 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. E-Cyclers will be picking up electronics and appliances. City officials have asked that no tires, chemicals and cathode tube ray televisions be brought. City officials will be cleaning in different parts of Menan. They’ll start from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Post Office, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Railroad Park and 10 to 11 a.m. at the Walk Path. Tad Haight has volunteered to help with the refrigerators. If you have one, please schedule a time with Tad to pick up. He can be reached at 208-705-6876.
Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: May 15- Sloppy Joe x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; May 16- Award Winning Chili, saltine crackers, fantastic fruits, cinnamon roll and milk; May 17- Tuna Salad Sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick, baby carrots, cucumber, strawberries and milk; May 20- RIB Q, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; May 21- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits, fruits snacks and milk.
Happy Birthday to: May 15- Diana Zollinger; May 17- Konnie Barney, Orial Cottle; May 20- Marilyn Nelson.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.