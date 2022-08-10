MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be hosting a Rigby Baseball Camp. It will be held for 3rd-5 Graders 8-10 a.m. and for 6th-8th Graders 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Aug. 8,10,12,13 at the Rigby High School baseball field.
Tucker Hancock, son of Matt and Nancy Hancock of Menan and Natalie Henicksman, daughter of Todd and Bonna Henicksman of Idaho Falls are getting married Aug. 13. A reception will be held in their honor that evening in Idaho Falls.
Madison Campbell, daughter of Cameron and Angie Campbell of Menan and Gunner Anderson, son of Matt and Kesa Anderson of Rexburg are getting married Aug. 13. A reception will be held in their honor that evening in Menan.
Morgan Campbell, daughter of Cameron and Angie Campbell of Menan and Peyton Johnson, son of Ryan and Joanna Johnson of Rigby were recently married. A reception was held in their honor that evening.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 10 – Stephanie Burnett Aug. 15 – Betty Smith.
If you have anything you’d like to share with the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.