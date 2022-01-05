The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting 7 p.m., Jan. 6 at the Menan City Building. The Public is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan 1st Ward will be having a Baptism Preview 6 p.m., Jan. 9. It will be for anyone in the Menan 1st Ward that will be turning 8 this year.
There will be a Young Adult Broadcast 6 p.m., Jan. 9. It will be broadcast through YouTube and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints live broad cast page.
Darrick and Paulina Hall and kids, and Austin and Bridgette Poole and their kids were able to spend Christmas Day at Rod and Earlene Poole’s house in Menan. Earlene’s dad, Earl Taylor, was also able to come to Menan and enjoy the day with family.
Darrell and Bonnie Seegmiller had some visitors for Christmas. Their son Pepper and his sons came from Provo to celebrate Christmas in Menan while his wife, Kai, was in Japan helping her mom who is really sick.
Allan and Valeea Quigg had some visitors for Christmas. Their son Allan, Melyssa and his family came from Spanish Fork, Utah to celebrate Christmas.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Story Hour this week (Jan. 11-12) is: Snow Much Fun. The Story Hour will be Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. They have 2 Story Hours to accommodate the children that want to come.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 5- Popcorn Chicken, French fries, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 6- Cheeseburger, pinto beans, fruit choices and milk; Jan. 7- Super Beef Nachos, corn, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 10- Crispy Chicken Sandwich, carrots, fruit choice and milk; Jan. 11- Chicken chunks, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, steamed broccoli, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to:Jan. 5- Rhonda Phillips Jan. 6- Brenda Turner Jan. 8- Becky Smith Jan. 9- Cyndy McGraw Jan. 10- Margaret Poole.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.