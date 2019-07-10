MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting 7 p.m. July 10 at the Menan City Hall. Anyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. July 11 at the Menan City Hall. Anyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan First Ward Relief Society is having a Summer Service Project. It will be held at 7 p.m. July 11 at the Menan red brick church.
Multiple competitions were held on the Fourth of July. The winners of three-on-three basketball are: The adult winner was Eric Larsen’s team; as of July 5, the winner of the kids three-on-three was unknown. The winners of the duck race are: first place — $200 Walmart Gift Card winner was Marie Spanbauer, second place — $50 Valley Wide Gift Certificate winner was Bryan Storms, third place — $75 Hair Product and Certificate donated by Kim Shurtliff winner was Jennifer Wells and the Last Duck — $25 Gift Certificate Fat Cats. There were 57 duck prize winners. The winners of the car show are: Destry Welch, Cole Welch, Jim Horkley, Eric and Azell Jacobson, Don Byars, Destry and Amy Martindale, Dave Hoppie, Chris Campbell, Lynn Humphries, Linden Bateman, Bonnie Hong, John Berg, Harry Bowlby, Bob Fair, Richard Eagle, Byron Morgan, Barbara Morgan, Sharon Lampi, Rich Lampi, Arnie Young, Justin Alexander, Forrest Walker, Adrian Beazer, Tory Brooks, Kent Johnson, Gary Schwartzenberger, Jim Allred, Donae Colborn, Adrian Stallings, Briley Campbell, Monte Nafus, Dewaine Nafus, Kevin Merrill, Kurt Eddie, Jared Young, Shayne Orr, Mike Lovejoy, Brett O’Connell, Gary Jenkins, Royce Douglass, Mark & Lisa Browning, Jack Larson, Jared Ellis, Bryce Boyce and Al Brown.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: July 10 – Turkey sandwich, potato chips, peas, fruit snacks, fantastic fruits and milk; July 11 – Game Day pizza, green salad, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; July 12 – All-Star hamburger, baby bakers, ketchup, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; July 15 – Chicken strip basket, fantastic fruits and milk; July 16 – Eggo Waffles, maple syrup in a cup, breakfast pork sausage patty, sweet potato fries, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: July 10 – Sheryl Poole July 15 – Terry Munns.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.