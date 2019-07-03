MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will not meet July 4. They will meet instead at 7 p.m. July 10 at the Menan City Building. Anyone’s invited to come hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan Fourth of July Celebration is this week. Three-on-three Basketball will start at 7 a.m. Contact Chalya Jones at 208-520-1405. The Flag Raising will be at 7:30 a.m., pancake breakfast will start at 8 a.m., car show from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m., booths at 10 a.m. Entertainment will be all day; contact Alice at 208-497-7253. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and registration is required. Register at cityofmenan.org for the registration form. Contact Cody at 208-308-6346 for information. Kids races are at 1 p.m. with a duck race at 4 p.m. The retiring of the flag is at 9 p.m. and fireworks begin after dark. If you’re interested in helping with any part of the event, go to www.cityofmenan.org and register to be a volunteer. Winners of these events will be published in this publication next week.
The North Butte Classic Car Foundation will be hosting a car show at the Fourth of July Celebration. Their mission is to help children and families in need and that’s where the money will be going to at this event. There will be over 150 cars that to look at from 9am-3pm.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 summer lunch menu for this week is: July 3 – Hot Diggity Dogs, golden fries, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; July 5 – Walking Taco w/ Dortios, steamed corn, fantastic fruits and milk; July 8 – Corn dog, condiments, tater tots, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; July 9 – Chicken Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk. Summer lunch will be held at Roberts Elementary and Rigby Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: July 5 – Hugh Munns
