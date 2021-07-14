MENAN — The top 2 winners of the Car Show at the 4th of July Celebration were Preston and Darcy Skaar. They had a 1968 Chevelle. The 2nd was Jim and Shelly Allred. They had a 1950 GMC Pickup. There were awards for 48 other cars that were there.
The top 3 winners and the last duck for the Duck Race were: 1st Prize- $200 Walmart Gift Card was awarded to Ray Hinckley. 2nd Prize- $50 Valley Wide Store Gift Card was awarded to Christina Rasmussen. 3rd Prize- $30 Floral Classics Gift Certificate was awarded to Julie Hodson. The last duck- Last Duck $25 Teton House Gift Certificate was awarded to Orial Cottle.
Rigby High School Class of 2001 will be having their 20 year High School Reunion July 16 and 17. They will be meeting July 16 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Taylor residence in Rigby. They will be having appetizers and dinner. July 17 will be a Family Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rigby Lake. Lunch will be served from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you have any other questions, please contact Jocelyn Hamilton at 208-681-6641.
Rigby High School Class of 2011 will be having their 10 year High School Reunion July 17. They will be going to Rigby Lake 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to this portion. There will be games. Please bring your own lunch. A Semi Formal Dinner will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Rigby Middle School. If you have any other questions, please contact Abby Richards at 208-609-1674.
The Jefferson School Dist. #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: July 14- Walking Taco w/ Dortios, steamed corn, fruit choices and milk; July 15- Ham and Cheese sandwiches, baby carrots, potato chips, fruit choices, cookies and milk; July 19- Crispitos, cheese sauce, salsa, green beans, fruit choices and milk; July 20- Popcorn Chicken, mixed vegetables, fruit choices, cookies and milk. Lunches will be served from 11am-12pm at either Roberts Elementary School or Rigby Middle School any of those days.
Happy Birthday to: July 15- Terry Munns; July 19- Nola Hale.
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.