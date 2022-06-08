Menan ladies invited to Holbrook Stake Women's Conference

MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. on June 9 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour or this week is: Pirates and Treasures. It will be held Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Library.
The Snake River Post 1004 did a flag raising ceremony for Memorial Day at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. They performed a 21 gun salute and played the taps on the bugle.
The Holbrook Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rigby is hosting a Women’s Conference 6 p.m. on June 11. Sisters 8 years old and older are invited to watch this on YouTube. There will be a link sent out before this event.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch Menu for this week is: June 8 — Walking Taco, corn, fruit choice and milk; June 9 — RibQ Sandwich, ketchup, wedges, fruit choice and milk; June 13 — Cheese and Sauce Stuffwich, salsa, green beans, fruit choice and milk; June 14 — Chicken Popcorn smackers, mixed veggies, Welch’s fruit snack, fruit choice and milk. Lunch will be served at Roberts Elementary, Cotton Wood Elementary and Harwood Elementary in there cafeterias. Harwood and Roberts Elementary will have lunches Monday-Thursday starting June 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cotton Wood Elementary will have lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Happy Birthday to: June 8 — Mimi Koon June 13 — Marie Olsen.
If you have something you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.