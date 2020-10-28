MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Primary is having a Halloween and Costume Parade at 6:00 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Menan red brick church parking lot. Due to COVID, please make sure you wear a mask and gloves to pass out your candy to the children.

The Giving Cupboard is looking for food donations to help people and families in the Menan area. If you’re interested in making a donation, please go the Lewisville Community Center from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 22.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 28 – Super Hero Taco, pirate’s pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 29 – Award Winning Chili, saltine crackers, fantastic fruits, cinnamon rolls and milk. The November Lunch Menu has not been posted, but will be put in the next publication.

The Jefferson School District #251 will be offering lunches and breakfast for the next day on Fridays. If you want to pick up lunch and breakfast, please fill out a one form out for each of your students, that’s available on www.jefferson251.org every week. They need to be ordered by 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays. They will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following locations: Roberts Elementary (Cafeteria doors), Midway Elementary (West side of the building), Cotton Wood Elementary (North East corner of the building) and Rigby Middle School (Cafeteria).

Happy Birthday to: Oct. 31 – JoEllen Anderson; Nov. 1 – Kristie Ewell; Nov. 2 – Liz Henderson.

If you have anything you’d like to tell Menan, contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 with either a phone call or text, or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.