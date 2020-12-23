MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning and The Menan City Council met together Dec. 18 to discuss the Impact Area Agreement with Jefferson County. They also talked about the Comprehensive plan with Kurt Hibbert.
There will be no school lunch this week due to it being Christmas Break. School will resume Jan. 4, 2021.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.
The Menan 3rd Ward 11 year old boys and girls will be having a Primary Temple Preparation Class at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Menan Stake Center.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 27 – Nikki Poorman; Dec. 29 – LaDee Raymond.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.