MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library hours for Fall are: Monday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. and Friday 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.
The Menan area was without power for quite a while this week due to the windstorm we had. Matt Walker and the City crew are still working on cleaning up the mess from the storm and if anyone has debris, they can keep putting it out in front of their property and they will come by and pick it up for at least the next week.
Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 16 – Super Hero Taco, pirate’s pick, golden corn, fantastic fruit and milk; Sept. 17 – Award Winning Chili, saltine crackers, fantastic fruits, cinnamon roll and milk; Sept. 18 – Spaghetti noodles, spaghetti meat sauce, meat sauce Spaghetti, whole wheat breadstick, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 21 – Hot Diggity Dogs, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 22 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
There are no birthdays this week.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.