Menan Library to hold final Summer Story Hour

Representative Jerald Raymond riding on a fire truck in the parade at the Menan 4th of July Celebration.

 ASHLEY MUNNS / Special to the Jefferson Star

MENAN — The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Summer Story Hour for this week is: Summer Reading Party. It will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Menan City Park. This will be the last one for this summer. The Story Hours will start up again when school starts up.

Kelsea Hulsey, niece of Earlene Poole, and her son Caleb made a quick visit to Rodney and Earlene’s home over the 4th of July Weekend. Kelsea lives in Missouri and the Pooles have not spent time with her in several years. During a visit to see her father, Kelsea visited her aunt and uncle and her son met his cousins, Earlene and Rodney’s grandchildren, for the first time.


