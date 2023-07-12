Menan Library to hold final Summer Story Hour

MENAN — The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Summer Story Hour for this week is: Summer Reading Party. It will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Menan City Park. This will be the last one for this summer. The Story Hours will start up again when school starts up.
Kelsea Hulsey, niece of Earlene Poole, and her son Caleb made a quick visit to Rodney and Earlene’s home over the 4th of July Weekend. Kelsea lives in Missouri and the Pooles have not spent time with her in several years. During a visit to see her father, Kelsea visited her aunt and uncle and her son met his cousins, Earlene and Rodney’s grandchildren, for the first time.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having a SMORE’S Night from 7–9p.m. on July 13 at Shari Meacham’s home. Please bring a camp chair to sit in.
The Menan 2nd Ward Young Women will be having Girls Camp July 17–20 at a ranch in Island Park. The time to meet and where hasn’t been decided at this time. Please listen in your ward leaders as to the time.
The Menan 4th of July Celebration was held on Independence Day. The winners of the parade were: 1st place — American Heritage Orchestra and 2nd place — Northwest Biotech. The winners of the Duck Race were: Rolando Torres, first, Nancy Shippen, second, and Estrella Eames, third. Their prizes were a $200 Wal–Mart gift card, $50 Valley Wide Gift Card and a $50 Eclipz Salon gift certificate, respectively. The last duck prize was a $50 Broulims Gift Card, and it went to Heather Hunting. The winners of the Car Show were Mark Jennings, Steven Hansen, Kevin Barrentine, Richard Welch, Bob Fair Kent Johnson, Brett O’Connell, Mark and Lisa Browning and Ken Baxter. There were 41 awards given out and these were the major sponsor winners.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: July 12 — Walking Taco, Grape or Strawberry Uncrustables, corn, fruit choice and milk; July 13 — Rib Q on a Bun, tater tots, ketchup, Scooby Doo snacks, fruit choice and milk; July 17 — Pulled Pork on a Bun, green beans, fruit choice and milk; July 18 — Chicken Tenders, Grape or Strawberry Uncrustables, mixed vegetables, fruit snack, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: July 15 — Terry Munns.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
