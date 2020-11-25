MENAN — The Menan City Council talked about in the Nov. 12 meeting: City Mitigation for COVID Action, a DEQ Grant Funds and Acceptance Letter, Property taxes, Treasures Report and Updated Discussion of Commercial Sewer Dump at Lagoons.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library is having a Book Fair online. It will be held 8am-12pm Nov. 30-Dec. 5. If you want anymore information, please check out The Menan Annis Grant Public Library Book Fair page on Facebook.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Nov. 30 – Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fruit and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 29 – Jane Hunting.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 (call or text) or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.