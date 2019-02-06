MENAN—The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society Book Club will be meeting Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Bonnie Seegmiller’s home. They’re going to be discussing “Two Disappear” by Cliff Black. They meet once a month to discuss different books.
Paulina Hall was home after the new year for 10 days helping with her sisters wedding. Paulina is the daughter-in-law of Rod and Earlene Poole.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Commission will be meeting Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
Leanna Poole recently got her real estate license in December. She said that she’s always loved real estate and house building. She also said that she loves the problem solving that comes with being in real estate.
The Jefferson School District #251 Chinese and Spanish Immersion Enrollment opened Feb. 4 and will go through March 22. If you’re interested in enrolling you can go to jeffersonsd251.org. If you have any questions, please contact Kevin Cowley at the District Office at 745-6693
The Menan-Annis-Grant Library will have story times on Tuesday at 1:30 and Wednesday at 10:30. Same theme just different days. The Theme for Feb. 5 and 6 is Chinese New Year and Feb. 12 and 13 is Valentine’s Day.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Library’s hours are as follows: Monday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Midway Elementary School lunch for this week is: Feb. 6- Crispitos, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits, penuche cookie and milk; Feb. 7- Game Day Pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 8- Chicken Strip Basket, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 11- Dynamite Enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 12-Crazy chicken nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat breadstick, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 7- Lisa Eaton, Alice Wilcox.
