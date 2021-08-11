MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward will be having a Ward Party 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Menan red brick church.
•
Alexander Wilcox, son of Nathan and Alice Wilcox of Menan, is having a Diabetes Awareness Community Meet and Greet Carnival as a fundraiser to help raise money for the training of his Diabetic Alert Dog, Sadie Baby, to tell him when his blood sugars low or high. It will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Menan town Hall. Alexander will be performing magic tricks at this carnival. You can donate to his fundraiser by going to https://linktr.eeWilcoxaonavyman.
•
The Jefferson School Dist. #251 will be having Middle School and High School Registration. Farnsworth Middle School will hold registration 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Immunizations will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18. Rigby Middle School registration will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20. Immunizations will be held 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rigby High School registration will be held Aug. 12, 13,15,16. New Student Orientation will be held Aug. 18 and 19. Foreign Exchange Student registration will be held Aug. 20. Immunizations will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Please call Rigby High School at 208-745-7704 or the Jefferson School Dist. #251 District Offices at 208-745-6693 for High school information.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug 10; Stephanie Burnett; Aug. 12 — Sherri Jones Aug. 15 — Betty Smith.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people in Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.