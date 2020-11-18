MENAN — The Menan 3rd Ward will be having a Mother/Daughter Luncheon from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Menan Stake Center.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will have their Thanksgiving Break Nov. 23-27. Have a great Thanksgiving.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch for this week is: Nov. 18 — Tasty Tot Casserole, beast mode broccoli, whole wheat bun, fruits and milk; Nov. 19 — Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fruit and milk; Nov. 20 — Friday’s Curbside Meal: Crispy Corn Dogs, steamed carrots, fruit and milk.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be providing free breakfast and lunch meals until the end of the school year. If you have not already submitted a Free/Reduced Meal Application, fill one out at: jeffersonsd251.org/our-district/school-lunch/.
•
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 18 — Ashley Munns; Nov. 19 — Mary Lou Peterson and Angie Campbell; Nov. 20 — Lauren Gunderson and Megan Coleman; Nov. 24 — Lisa Ewell.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.