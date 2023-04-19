MENAN — Jefferson School District #251 will be out of school April 21 due to a Teacher Development Day.
There will be a Family History Fair for the Menan 1st Ward at the Menan red brick church building from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. on April 22.
The Menan 2nd Ward Young Women and Relief Society are getting together for a Helping Hands Mother/Daughter RS Activity. It will be held from 2–8 p.m. on April 25 at the Menan red brick church. They will be putting Humanitarian kits together, as well as tying quilts. There will also be soup, rolls and veggies to eat while at the activity.
Beverly Mercer, long–time resident of Menan, recently passed away. Her funeral was held April 14 at the Menan red brick church. Internment was at The Annis Little–Butte Cemetery.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Prince and Princess. It will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to accommodate all the children that come.
Luke M. Taylor formerly of Annis, son of Jim and Ann Taylor of Filer and the late Kari Taylor, graduated from Air Force Basic Training on April 13, 2023 with the 319 training squadron and 258 flight at Lackland Joint Base. He is headed to Goodfellow Air Force Base for technical training. Luke is going into Geospatial Intelligence. He graduated to the rank of Airman First Class. Luke is a 2020 graduate of Rigby High School and received his Associated Degree in Business from the College of Southern Idaho. Luke worked at some branches of Bank of Commerce in the Jefferson county area before heading to basic training.
Jacob Brown, grandson of Ron and Brenda Poole of Menan and son of Lewis and Sheila Poole Brown, graduated from Lackland Air Force Base on April 13. He graduated in the 319 training squadron in Tigers Flight 251. He will be entering the EOD program. Brown is a 2022 graduate of Box Elder High School in Utah.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for the week is: April 19 — Spaghetti with sauce, corn, fruit choice and milk; April 20 — Ripper Pizza Combo, salad with broccoli, penuche chocolate chip cookie, fruit choice and milk; April 24 — Mini Corndogs, ketchup, mustard, green beans, black beans, fruit choice and milk; April 25 — Popcorn Chicken, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, gravy chicken, fruit choice and milk.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis are, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
