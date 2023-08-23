MENAN — MaKyra Reeves, daughter of Kambria and Matt Reeves of Idaho Falls and William Lee, son of Mike and Suzy Lee of Gilbert, Arizona were recently engaged. Grandparents of MaKyra are Vance and Marilyn Nelson of Menan.
LaPreal Hinckley of Annis, long time resident of Annis recently passed away. A funeral was held Aug. 17 at the Menan Stake Center. The internment was held at the Annis “Little Butte” Cemetery.
The Midway Elementary School Breakfast Menu for this week is: Aug. 28 — Cereal Choice, breakfast on a stick, syrup cups, fruit choice, juice variety and milk; Aug. 29 — Breakfast Bars choice, pancake sandwich, fruit choice, juice variety and milk.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Aug. 28 — Popcorn Chicken, French fries, fruit choice and milk; Aug. 29 — Mini Pepperoni Calzone, salad with broccoli, fruit snacks, fruit choice and milk.
The Farnsworth Middle School Breakfast Menu for this week is: Aug. 28 — Breakfast on a Stick, cereal choice, syrup cups, fruit choice, juice variety and milk; Aug. 29 — Breakfast bars choice, max pancakes with cinnamon glaze, syrup cups, fruit choice, juice variety and milk.
The Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu for this week is: Aug. 28 — Hot and Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Hoagie on a Bun, Mini Pepperoni Calzone, fresh vegetables, French fries, fruit choice and milk; Aug. 29 — Chicken Bucks, Papa Kelsey’s Pizza, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fresh vegetables, fruit choice and milk.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan or Annis, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
