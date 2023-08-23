MENAN — MaKyra Reeves, daughter of Kambria and Matt Reeves of Idaho Falls and William Lee, son of Mike and Suzy Lee of Gilbert, Arizona were recently engaged. Grandparents of MaKyra are Vance and Marilyn Nelson of Menan.

LaPreal Hinckley of Annis, long time resident of Annis recently passed away. A funeral was held Aug. 17 at the Menan Stake Center. The internment was held at the Annis “Little Butte” Cemetery.


