MENAN—The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society Book Club will be meeting April 3 at 7 p.m. at Bonnie Seegmiller’s home. They will be discussing “Murder in Half Moon Bay” by Nancy Jill Thames.
•
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Anyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hours will be on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. They will have activities for the children to do while they’re there.
•
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: April 3-Sloppy Joe Meat, hamburger bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; April 4- Award 6fruits, cinnamon roll and milk; April 5- Hamburger/Cheese, whole wheat bun, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; April 8- RIB Q, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; April 9- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: April 4- Amy Rackham; April 6- Tracie Peterson; April 8- Heather Hunting.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.