MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Menan City Building. Anyone’s welcome to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
Vickie Allen, formerly of Menan, recently passed away. A funeral was held this past weekend.
Jolyn Haight, a long–time resident of Menan, recently passed away. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Menan red brick building. Burial will take place in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
The Jefferson School District Chinese and Spanish Immersion Program is having their Enrollment Feb. 1 – March 30. To get an application, go to: https://jeffersonsd251.org/parents–students/student–enrollment/ and you can fill it out. If there are more applications than seats, there will be a selection process the first part of April. Parents will be notified if there application was accepted or if they’re on a waiting list. This application window will not be opened until Feb. 1.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Feb. 2 – Tater tot Casserole, whole wheat roll, steamed carrots, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 3 – Cheeseburger, french fries, ketchup, fruit choice and milk; Feb. 4 – Cheese Zombie, green beans, fruit choice and milk.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours will be held every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 2 – Caryn Raymond; Feb. 3 – Shirley Poole; Feb. 4 – Danise Daw; Feb. 7 – Lisa Eaton and Alice Wilcox.
