MENAN—The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is, The Every Child Ready to Read Program. It will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Menan’s Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place April 20 at 10 a.m. Donations for the event are currently be accepted that are used for this year’s event as well as for the year’s to come. For more information regarding donations, contact Alice Wilcox at 208-497-7253 or at navyquack@gmail.com.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having a birthday activity March 27 at 7 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan 1st Ward Cub Scouts are going to have their Pinewood Derby March 28 at 6 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan Stake will be having Stake Conference March 30 and 31 at the Menan Stake Center. March 30, which will be the adult session, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. March 31, it will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a priesthood session March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
All are invited to come and play pickleball Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center. When it gets warmer, they will move it
The Rexburg 4th Young Single Adult Stake has institute on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. They also have a Family History class Wednesdays from 6:30-8pm at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg.
Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: March 27- Crispitos, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits, penuche cookie and milk; March 28- Game Day Pizza, Groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 29- Hamburger, cheese, whole wheat bun, golden fries, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.