MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Primary Activity Day boys and girls will be having a Pinewood Derby March 10 at the Menan red brick church. Weigh in for the cars start at 6:15 p.m. and the races will start at 6:30 p.m.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society will be having a Birthday Celebration 7 p.m. March 11 at the Menan red brick building. There will be some sisters that will share their experience with the 21 Day Family History Challenge.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 10 – “Say Cheese” Quesadilla, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 11 – Award Winning Chili, saltine crackers, cinnamon rolls, fantastic fruits and milk; March 12 – Friday’s Curbside Meal: Crisptios, salsa, corn, fruit and milk; March 15 – Hot Diggity Dogs, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 16 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x–ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: March 10 – Janis Welch; March 12 – LaRae Williams; March 16 – Polly White.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mall at ashurs@hotmail.com.