MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Summer Reading Program are putting on videos of the librarian reading a story on Facebook for summer until Aug. 7. They have kits available at the library to grab that go along with the video that’s posted that week. They are also doing a fun weekly family challenge and a book bingo for children who just finished 4 fourth grade and up. The children get a treat each week for reaching their reading goals. Please join in on the fun.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Summer Hours are: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mondays and from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 summer lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday thru Friday at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby.
•
Seminary graduation was held this past week to celebrate and honor all of the students that graduated from Seminary this past year.
•
The Menan Planning and Zoning Meeting was cancelled this month.
•
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.
•
Happy Birthday to: June 20 – Joan VanSteenkiste; June 22 – Shari Meacham; June 23 – Stephany Jenson.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.