MENAN—The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will meet at 7 p.m. June 6 at the Menan City Building. Anyone can come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Summer Hours are: 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. These hours started June 3.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hours are held 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Library staff will have activities for the children to do while they’re at the library.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer Lunch Program is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until August. Lunches are served at either Roberts Elementary or Rigby Middle School.
The Jefferson School District No. 251 Summer School menu for this week is: June 5– Hot Diggity Dogs, golden fries, ketchup, fantastic fruits and milk; June 6– “Say Cheese” Quesadilla, salsa, mixed veggies, fantastic fruits, cookie and milk; June 7– Walking Taco w/ Doritos, steamed corn, fantastic fruits and milk; June 10– Corn Dog, condiments, tater tots, fruits and milk; June 11– Chicken nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fantastic fruits and milk.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.