MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on April 7 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be holding Love and Logic classes from 7 – 8:30 p.m. on April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11and 18. The classes will be held at Jefferson Elementary School. If you have any other questions, please call Rob Close at 208–745–0758 or email at rclose@sd251.org.
The Menan–Annis–Grant–Public Library Story Hour will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. to accommodate all the children that like to attend.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: April 6 – Popcorn Chicken, french fries, fruit choice and milk; April 7 – Cheeseburger, pinto beans, green beans, fruit choice and milk; April 8 – Ham and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, Lay’s chips, fruit choice and milk; April 11 – Crispy Chicken Sandwich, steamed carrots, fruit choice and milk; April 12 – Turkey Roast, whole wheat roll, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, chocolate cake with frosting, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: April 12 – Maggie Mendoza.
