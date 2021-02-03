MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at The Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to hear what’s going on in the Community of Menan.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours will be Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Library. To help us stay safe, please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.
The Menan 2nd Ward Book Club may be starting up again soon in the near future over the platform Zoom. Please look for information in the weekly newsletter that the Relief Society Presidency sends out.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Feb. 3 – Super Hero Taco, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 4 – Award winning chili, saltine crackers, cinnamon rolls, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 5 – Friday’s Curbside Meal: Chicken Patty, hamburger bun, Mrs. Clark’s mayonnaise, golden fries, fruit and milk; Feb. 8 – Hot Diggity Dogs, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 9 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes,, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x–ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 3 – Shirley Poole; Feb. 4 – Danise Daw; Feb. 7 – Lisa Eaton and Alice Wilcox.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail ashurs@hotmail.com.