MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee are meeting at 7:00 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan. If you do come to the meeting, due to COVID–19, please wear a mask.
•
Richard Poole of Ammon, formerly of Menan recently passed away. A family service was held Oct. 31. He was buried at the Annis–Little Butte Cemetery.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Nov. 4 –Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 5 –Game Day Pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 9 – Dynamite Enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 10 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables, fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to : Nov. 5 – Becky Poole; Nov. 6 – Heather Schofield, Kendra Raymond.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.