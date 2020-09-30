MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s welcome to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 will not have school Oct. 2 due to the teachers having a Teacher Development Day.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be having General Conference from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4. It will be broadcast on Channel 8, as well as at www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
Beginning Oct. 5, The Jefferson School District #251 will be having a Flexible Learning Day on Mondays starting Oct. 5. Tuesdays to Fridays will be in class instruction.
Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 30 – Crispy corn dog, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 1 – Grilled cheese and ham, tomato soup, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 5 – RIB Q, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 6 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 30 – Shirley Smith; Oct. 5 – Lorna Shippen.
