MENAN — Clifton Rhodehouse, long time resident of Menan, recently passed away. A funeral was held May 1 at The Menan 1st and 2nd Ward Building. It was also available on Zoom. He was buried in the Annis Little–Butte Cemetery.

The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. May 6 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.

The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours are held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10:20 a.m. They have some fun activities planned for the children that come.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: May 5 – Crispitos, cheese sauce, broccoli, fruit choices and milk; May 6 – Chicken fajita, baby carrots, fruit choices, chocolate cake and milk; May 7 – Grill marked chicken patty, whole wheat bun, mayonnaise, green beans, fruit and milk; May 10 – Teriyaki Chicken, whole wheat bun, rice, carrots, fruit choices and milk; May 11 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, green beans, fruit choices and milk.

Happy Birthday to: May 9 – Cristy Freeman.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you