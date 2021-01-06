Menan Planning and Zoning to meet

MENAN — The Menan 2nd Ward Young Women Winter Camp day was reported incorrectly in the column Dec. 30. It was held Jan. 29–30. If you want details, please contact someone in the Young Women Presidency about when they’re meeting.
Cambria Youngstrom, daughter of Jim and Shannon Youngstrom of LaBelle, formerly of Menan, and Justin Anderson, son of Torry and Shauna Anderson of Dillon, Montana were recently married. They will have a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Atrium in Rexburg.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
A Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–Day Saints will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 10. You can view it on www.churchofjesuschrist.org, YouTube and the Latter Day Saints Channel. Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife Susan will be the speakers.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Jan. 6 – Crispy Corn Dog Pork & Beans Fantastic Fruits Milk variety–low fat; Jan. 7 – Chicken Burger Whole Wheat Bun X–Ray Vision Carrots Fantastic Fruits Milk variety–lowfat; Jan. 8 – Friday’s Curbside Meal Game Day Pizza Corn Fruit Chocolate Chunk Cookie Milk variety–low fat.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 5 – Rhonda Phillips; Jan. 6 – Brenda Turner; Jan. 8. – Becky Smith; Jan. 9 – Cyndy McGraw; Jan. 10 – Margaret Poole.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.