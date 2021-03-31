MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting 7 p.m.  April 1 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.

The Menan 2nd Ward Primary Achievement Day girls are having an activity at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Menan red brick church. They’re going to be playing games that night.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 31 – Cheese Zombie, farm fresh tomato soup, saltine crackers, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: April 4 – Amy Rackham.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.