MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. March 4 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Menan Stake is having baptisms for children turning eight March 6 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times. If you do attend, please make sure you have a mask to keep everyone safe.
•
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours are Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Menan–Annis–Public Library.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 3 – Popcorn Chicken, golden fries, fantastic fruits and milk; March 4 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 5 – Friday’s Curbside Meal: Chicken Patty, hamburger bun, mayonnaise, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk; March 8 – Burrito Blaster, salsa, x–ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; March 9 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: March 5– Barbara Hancock and Tracy Keetch; March 6 – Bonnie Seegmiller.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.