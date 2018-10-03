Menan Planning and Zoning to meet

MENAN—The Menan 1st Ward Activity Days Girls will be meeting Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 will not have school Oct. 5 due to the teachers having a Professional Teacher Development Day.
General Conference will be held Oct. 6 and 7. It will be broadcast on Channel 8 News from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. both days.
The General Women’s Meeting will be held Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 3-Walking Taco, beast moad broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 4- Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray visiton carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 8- Hot Diggity Dogs, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 9- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 5- Lorna Shippen Oct. 7- Emily Clark.
