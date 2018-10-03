Menan Planning and Zoning to meet
Roofers from Roof Top Solutions out of Rigby repairing the roof at the Menan Post Office Sept. 29. The Post Office also replaced its flooring, rocks, pulled down a few trees and seal coated and painted the driveway. Renovations were officially compete as of Monday.

 EARLENE POOLE/The Jefferson Star

MENAN—The Menan 1st Ward Activity Days Girls will be meeting Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.

The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Everyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.

The Jefferson School District #251 will not have school Oct. 5 due to the teachers having a Professional Teacher Development Day.

General Conference will be held Oct. 6 and 7. It will be broadcast on Channel 8 News from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. both days.

The General Women’s Meeting will be held Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 3-Walking Taco, beast moad broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 4- Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray visiton carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 8- Hot Diggity Dogs, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 9- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.

Happy Birthday to: Oct. 5- Lorna Shippen Oct. 7- Emily Clark.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

