MENAN — The Menan-Annis-Grant Pubic Library Story Hour for this week is: East Idaho Aquarium. It will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Menan City Park. Someone from the aquarium will be coming by with some of the facility’s animals.
The Menan Stake will be holding baptisms on July 2 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of the baptisms.
The Menan 4th of July Celebration will be on July 4. It will start with a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at 7 a.m. (registration at 6:50 a.m.). Contact Dylan at (208)520-4920, followed by the flag raising at 7:30 a.m., afterwards, there will be a breakfast at 8 a.m.until 10 a.m., as well as a 5K fun run at 8 a.m. (registration at 7:15 a.m. at the Menan City Building). Contact Nichole at (208)313-0238. The Car Show will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.(contact Dennis Dole at (208)270-1268), and booths will open at 10 a.m. The parade will take place at 11:30 a.m.(contact Cody at (208)308-6346), kids races at 1p.m., duck race at 4 p.m. and the day will conclude with fireworks at dark.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: June 29 - Pepperoni Ripper Pizza, green salad, fruit choice and milk; June 30 — Chicken Hoagie, French fries, ketchup, cookies, fruit choice and milk; July 5 — Crispy Chicken Sandwich, green beans, Bug Bite graham crackers, fruit choice and milk. Lunch will be served at Roberts Elementary, Cotton Wood Elementary and Harwood Elementary in there cafeterias. Harwood and Roberts Elementary will have lunches Monday-Thursday starting June 6 from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Cotton Wood Elementary will have lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m-12 p.m in the cafeteria.
Happy Birthday to: July 2 — Laura Storer July 5 — Hugh Munns.
