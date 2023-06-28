MENAN — The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Summer Story Hour for this week is: Expand Your World. It will be held every Wednesday at 10:30a.m. at The Menan City Park. The Summer Story Hour will end on July 12.

The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having baptisms on July 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of baptisms.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.