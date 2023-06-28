MENAN — The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Summer Story Hour for this week is: Expand Your World. It will be held every Wednesday at 10:30a.m. at The Menan City Park. The Summer Story Hour will end on July 12.
The Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be having baptisms on July 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of baptisms.
The Menan Community will be holding their Annual 4th of July Celebration on July 4th. It will start with 3 on 3 Basketball at 7 a.m. at The Menan City Park, followed by breakfast at 7 a.m., flag raising at 7:30 a.m. at the Menan City Park, 5k run at 8 a.m. Car show from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.,10 a.m. booths will open and will be open until fireworks, followed by the parade at 11:30 a.m., kids’ races will start at 1 p.m., Duck race at 4 p.m. and fireworks at dark. If you have any questions about the 3 on 3 Basketball, please call Sheree at 208–521–7726. If you have any questions about the 5k Run, please call Becky Nelson at 208–604–1977. If you have any questions about the Car Show, please call Dennis Cole at 208–270–1268. If you have questions about the parade, please call Cody at 208–308–6346. The registration forms for the Booths and Parade are on the Menan City website www.cityofmenan.org.
Happy Birthday to: June 28 — Chantelle Robles July 2 — Laura Storer.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the Menan or Annis Community, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
