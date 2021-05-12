MENAN — The Menan red brick building will be being cleaned May 14 and the building will not be used that day.
The Menan 2nd Ward Priesthood will be having a Priesthood Commemoration celebration camp out. It will be held beginning at 6 p.m. May 14 and go through May 15. The camp out will be held at the Fullmer place.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hours are at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that come.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: May 12 – Super Chicken Nacho, black beans, steamed corn, fruit choices and milk; May 13 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; May 14 – Bean & Cheese Burrito, salsa, salad with broccoli, fruit and milk; May 17 – Italian Dunker Cheesy Bread, carrots, fruit choices and milk; May 18 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, green beans, , fruit choices and milk.
Happy Birthday to: May 15 – Diana Zollinger; May 17 – Konnie Barney and Oiral Cottle.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.