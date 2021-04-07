MENAN — The Menan Stake will be having baptisms April 10 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of the baptisms. If you do attend, please wear a mask to keep you and other individuals safe.
The Menan red brick Cultural Hall Floor is going to be resurfaced April 12–25 and will be unavailable for use during this time.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: April 7 – Tasty Tot Casserole, carrots, whole wheat bun, fruit choices and milk; April 8 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; April 9 – Chicken pot pie, whole wheat bun, green beans, fruit and milk; April 12 – Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; April 13 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, green beans, fruit choices and milk.
Happy Birthday to: April 12 – Maggie Alverez; April 13 – Melissa Coates.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.