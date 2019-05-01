MENAN—The Menan Stake Relief Society will be having an activity called Finding me, Finding peace May 4 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. There will be a guest speaker Tyler Patrick from Logan, UT.

iShakepeare Live youth will perform “Love’s Labour’s Lost” on Thursday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m., and Friday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall 664 N 3530 E, in Menan. Admission is free and concessions are available for purchase. This play is directed by Heather Wolfley and Cosette Stevens of Rigby.

The Menan Stake will be having baptisms May 5 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.

All are invited to come and play pickleball. You don’t have to be a Menan resident to come and join in on the fun. They play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.

The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for the week; May 2- Rockin’ Chicken Sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; May 3- Marvelous Spaghetti, whole wheat breadstick, peas, fantastic fruits and milk; May 6- Crispy Corn Dog. Bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; May 7- Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.

If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com

