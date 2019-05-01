MENAN—The Menan Stake Relief Society will be having an activity called Finding me, Finding peace May 4 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center. There will be a guest speaker Tyler Patrick from Logan, UT.
•
iShakepeare Live youth will perform “Love’s Labour’s Lost” on Thursday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m., and Friday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Menan Town Hall 664 N 3530 E, in Menan. Admission is free and concessions are available for purchase. This play is directed by Heather Wolfley and Cosette Stevens of Rigby.
•
The Menan Stake will be having baptisms May 5 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.
•
All are invited to come and play pickleball. You don’t have to be a Menan resident to come and join in on the fun. They play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for the week; May 2- Rockin’ Chicken Sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; May 3- Marvelous Spaghetti, whole wheat breadstick, peas, fantastic fruits and milk; May 6- Crispy Corn Dog. Bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; May 7- Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com