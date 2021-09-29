Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
MENAN — The Jefferson School Dist. #251 will be having Homecoming Oct. 1.
•
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society recently had an activity. Each person that came got to tell everyone about their favorite thing.
•
General Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3. There will also be a session held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 2. It will be broadcast on Channel 8, as well as online at that will also be broadcast on www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 29- Tasty Tot Casserole Whole Wheat Bun CARROTS:frozen, boiled Fruit Choices Milk variety-lowfat Sept. 30- Hamburger on a Bun Fries, Golden Fruit Choices Milk variety-lowfat; Oct. 1- Crisptios,salsa, green beans, fruit choices and milk; Oct. 4- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; Oct. 5- Chicken fried beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit choices and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 29- Nancy Shippen; Sept. 30- Shirley Smith Oct. 5- Lorna Shippen.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.