MENAN — The Menan Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting 7 p.m. on July 7 at the Menan City Building. Everyone in Menan is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour for this week is: Under the Sea. It will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Library. The last week of Summer Story Hour will be July 13.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School lunch menu for this week is: July 6 – Walking Taco, corn, fruit choice and milk; July 7 – Rib Q Sandwich with condiments, ketchup, wedges, Charlie’s cookie, fruit choice and milk; July 11 – Cheese and sauce Stuffwich, salsa, green beans, fruit choice and milk; July 12 – Popcorn Chicken Smackers, mixed vegetables, Welch’s fruit snack, fruit choice and milk. Lunch will be served at Roberts Elementary, Cotton Wood Elementary and Harwood Elementary in their cafeterias. Harwood and Roberts Elementary will have lunches Monday–Thursday starting June 6 from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Cotton Wood Elementary will have lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Happy Birthday to: July 10 – Sheryl Poole.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.