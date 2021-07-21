MENAN — Vance and Marilyn Nelson of Menan traveled to Colorado this past week to visit their daughter Devri Daybell of Colorado. Devri’s daughter Addie Daybell received her mission call to Bentonville Arkansas. Addie’s aunts Kambria Reeves of Idaho Falls and Shilo Cieslak of Illinois came to join Vance, Marilyn, Addie and Devri in Addie going through The Fort Collins Temple for the first time before going on her mission.
Devri Daybell, daughter of Vance and Marilyn Nelson of Menan will be coming to visit them for a few days with her 3 girls.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will be having Story Hour Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at The Menan City Park. Thursday’s for 6th Grade and up for STEM activities. If you want to sign up for the Summer Reading Program, you can go to the library and sign up for the program.
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer School Lunch Menu for this week is: July 21- Ripper Pizza, green salad, ranch dressing, fruit choices and milk; July 22- Hot Diggity Dogs, carrots, fruit choices, cookie and milk; July 26- Chicken Strip Basket, fruit basket, fruit choices and milk; July 27-Bean & Cheese Burrito, salsa, steamed corn, fruit choices, cookie and milk. Lunch will be served from 11am-12pm. It will be served at either Roberts Elementary School or Rigby Middle School at those times.
Happy Birthday to: July 23- Kathy Youngstrom; July 25- Kathy Poole.
If you have anything you’d like the people of Menan to know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.