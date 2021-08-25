Menan residents welcome first baby

MENAN — Russell and Nicole Overfield of Menan recently had their first baby. They had a baby boy. His name’s Nash Overfield. Grandparents are Erik and Bobbie Stewart of Teton, Idaho and Corey and Lisa Albertson of Grant, Idaho.
Those who are attending Midway Elementary School and are thinking of returning back to school, please go to your PowerSchool Parent account at https://sd251powerschool.org/public/home.html. If you’re having problems accessing your account, please contact the school at 208-754-8064 and they can help you get access to your account. If you’re a student that is planning to return after homeschool, please fill out a new registration form.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Aug. 25- Chicken Fajita, steamed broccoli, garbanzo beans, fruit choices and milk; Aug. 26- Chicken Hoagie, carrots, fruit choices and milk; Aug. 27- Walking Taco with Doritos, raw cucumber, fruit choices and milk; Aug. 30- Italian Dunker, garlic toast, green beans, fruit choices and milk; Aug. 31-Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choices and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 26- Brandy Shippen, Krista Youngstrom; Aug. 28 - Glenda White; Aug. 30- SunDee Baguley.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.