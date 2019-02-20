MENAN—The Menan 3rd Ward Scouts are having their Blue and Gold Banquet Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
•
The Menan 2nd Ward Scouts are having their Blue and Gold Banquet Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Menan red brick building.
•
The Menan 2nd Ward is having an adult game night Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Menan red brick building.
•
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: Feb. 20- Tasty Tot Casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 21- Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, catsup, baby carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 22-Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 25- Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 26-Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 25- Mikelle Bronson; Feb. 26- Melissa Rhodehouse.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.